What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; ‘Call Me Kat’ crossover with ‘Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) learn about Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) predicament as the family promises to keep it a secret. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The actress had recently stopped dyeing her hair -- it’s part of being true to who she is, and to who Sheldon’s Meemaw is.
Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) have several suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The venerable procedural’s 21st season, coming more than a decade after its 20th, contains the same problems — and the same appeal — as ever.
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef Junior Edition The top 10 head to a secret destination for their next challenge. 8 p.m. Fox
Many great artists suffer for their work, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is no exception.
Top Chef The chefs prepare monochromatic plant-based dishes. 8 p.m. Bravo
United States of Al In this new episode Al (Adhir Kalyan) decides he’s ready to move his relationship with Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) forward. 8:30 p.m. CBS
After a “United States of Al” trailer draws criticism for casting and content, executive producer Reza Aslan steps up to defend the postwar sitcom.
How We Roll (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies As Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) comes up with a plan that might help in this new episode. Omono Okojie, Matthew Davis and Aria Shahghasemi also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Call Me Kat In a crossover event, Kelly and Shrub (Holmes, Sam Straley) from “Welcome to Flatch” visit Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) Cat Cafe in Louisville, Ky. Robin Thicke from a third Fox series (“The Masked Singer”) also makes a guest appearance. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Welcome to Flatch 9:30 p.m. Fox
“Freaks and Geeks” veteran explains his approach to producing, from what Judd Apatow taught him to his two new series, “Minx” and “Welcome to Flatch.”
Top Chef Family Style (N) 9:45 p.m. Bravo
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Atlanta The new episode “Trini 2 De Bone” was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Donald Glover. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
2022 NFL Draft Rece Davis hosts ABC’s coverage of the first round. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will unfold in The Times’ beat writers’ mock draft.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Cleveland Guardians visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW
Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Chelsea, 11:45 a.m. USA
Golf PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, first round, 12:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Basketball First round, 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Record producer Clive Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sara Bareilles; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Paula Pell; Busy Philipps. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; chef Marcela Valladolid; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts; Andrew Garfield; Daisy Edgar-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rapper Lil Jon; Daphne Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Sanya Richards-Ross (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lamorne Morris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown; Cheryl Ladd and singer Darci Lynne; the Imaginaries perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kiernan Shipka (“Swimming With Sharks”); chef Pilar Valdes; podcast host Mike Birbiglia. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Never Again, Again”; Kaley Cuoco; Zosia Mamet; Henry Winkler; Literacy Now. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”); dancer Charlize Glass performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke; Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Formula 1 Driver. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Christina Ricci; Diplo and Miguel perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nicolas Cage; Vanessa Bayer; Noah Cyrus performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Molly Shannon; Josh Groban; Giveon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andrew Garfield; Mary Louise Parker; Fred Eltringham. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Red Dragon (2002) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax
The Wedding Plan (2016) 9 a.m. Epix
Morris From America (2016) 9:05 a.m. TMC
Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM
August: Osage County (2013) 10 a.m. Showtime
About Last Night (2014) 10:43 a.m. and 6:16 p.m. Starz
Arrival (2016) 10:55 a.m. Epix
28 Weeks Later (2007) 11 a.m. Cinemax
Free Guy (2021) 11:05 a.m. HBO
Mark of the Vampire (1935) Noon TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Wish You Were Here (1987) 12:20 p.m. TMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1 and 11:08 p.m. Encore
A Free Soul (1931) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Hercules (1997) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Flirting With Disaster (1996) 2 p.m. TMC
Kajillionaire (2020) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax
Dinner at Eight (1933) 3 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
Slow West (2015) 3:35 p.m. TMC
Grease (1978) 4 p.m. BBC America
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
The River Wild (1994) 4:32 p.m. Cinemax
A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:15 p.m. AMC
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX
The Green Knight (2021) 6:50 p.m. Showtime
The Incredibles (2004) 7 p.m. Disney
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
The First Wives Club (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 8 p.m. Paramount
Ghostbusters (1984) 8:45 p.m. BBC America
The Night House (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Orlando (1992) 9 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 9 p.m. VH1
Brigadoon (1954) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 11 p.m. AMC
28 Days Later (2002) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax
Django Unchained (2012) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 11:35 p.m. Epix
