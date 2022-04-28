Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS; ‘Call Me Kat’ crossover with ‘Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox

Lance Barber, Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord have a conversation at the dining table in a scene from "Young Sheldon"
Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, center, and Raegan Revord in a new episode of the comedy “Young Sheldon” on CBS.
(Robert Voets/CBS)
By Ed Stockly
SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) learn about Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) predicament as the family promises to keep it a secret. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) have several suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef Junior Edition The top 10 head to a secret destination for their next challenge. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef The chefs prepare monochromatic plant-based dishes. 8 p.m. Bravo

United States of Al In this new episode Al (Adhir Kalyan) decides he’s ready to move his relationship with Cindy (guest star Jayma Mays) forward. 8:30 p.m. CBS

How We Roll (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies As Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues her fight, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) comes up with a plan that might help in this new episode. Omono Okojie, Matthew Davis and Aria Shahghasemi also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Call Me Kat In a crossover event, Kelly and Shrub (Holmes, Sam Straley) from “Welcome to Flatch” visit Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) Cat Cafe in Louisville, Ky. Robin Thicke from a third Fox series (“The Masked Singer”) also makes a guest appearance. 9 p.m. Fox

Welcome to Flatch 9:30 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Family Style (N) 9:45 p.m. Bravo

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Atlanta The new episode “Trini 2 De Bone” was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Donald Glover. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

2022 NFL Draft Rece Davis hosts ABC’s coverage of the first round. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Cleveland Guardians visit the Angels, 1 p.m. BSW

Premier League Soccer Manchester United versus Chelsea, 11:45 a.m. USA

Golf PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta, first round, 12:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Basketball First round, 4:30 and 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Record producer Clive Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sara Bareilles; Renée Elise Goldsberry; Paula Pell; Busy Philipps. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; chef Marcela Valladolid; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts; Andrew Garfield; Daisy Edgar-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rapper Lil Jon; Daphne Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Sanya Richards-Ross (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lamorne Morris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown; Cheryl Ladd and singer Darci Lynne; the Imaginaries perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kiernan Shipka (“Swimming With Sharks”); chef Pilar Valdes; podcast host Mike Birbiglia. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Never Again, Again”; Kaley Cuoco; Zosia Mamet; Henry Winkler; Literacy Now. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”); dancer Charlize Glass performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke; Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Formula 1 Driver. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Christina Ricci; Diplo and Miguel perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nicolas Cage; Vanessa Bayer; Noah Cyrus performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Molly Shannon; Josh Groban; Giveon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andrew Garfield; Mary Louise Parker; Fred Eltringham. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Red Dragon (2002) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax

The Wedding Plan (2016) 9 a.m. Epix

Morris From America (2016) 9:05 a.m. TMC

Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM

August: Osage County (2013) 10 a.m. Showtime

About Last Night (2014) 10:43 a.m. and 6:16 p.m. Starz

Arrival (2016) 10:55 a.m. Epix

28 Weeks Later (2007) 11 a.m. Cinemax

Free Guy (2021) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Mark of the Vampire (1935) Noon TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 12:15 p.m. AMC

Wish You Were Here (1987) 12:20 p.m. TMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1 and 11:08 p.m. Encore

A Free Soul (1931) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Hercules (1997) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Flirting With Disaster (1996) 2 p.m. TMC

Kajillionaire (2020) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax

Dinner at Eight (1933) 3 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 3:15 p.m. Syfy

Slow West (2015) 3:35 p.m. TMC

Grease (1978) 4 p.m. BBC America

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

The River Wild (1994) 4:32 p.m. Cinemax

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:15 p.m. AMC

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 6:30 p.m. FX

The Green Knight (2021) 6:50 p.m. Showtime

The Incredibles (2004) 7 p.m. Disney

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

The First Wives Club (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

American Gangster (2007) 8 p.m. Paramount

Ghostbusters (1984) 8:45 p.m. BBC America

The Night House (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Orlando (1992) 9 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 9 p.m. VH1

Brigadoon (1954) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

28 Days Later (2002) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax

Django Unchained (2012) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 11:35 p.m. Epix

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

