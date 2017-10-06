Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES

This Old House The home renovation franchise returns for a new season with an appearance by Mike Rowe, who discusses the need for skilled tradespeople, 10:30 a.m. KLCS and 3 p.m. KVCR; sister series “Ask This Old House” begins a new season at noon on KLCS and 3:30 p.m. KVCR. The new series “This Old House: Trade School” features Norm Abram, Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Roger Cook and Kevin O’Connor taking on a variety of projects from start to finish. 12:30 p.m. KTLA

Saturday Night Live Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) is the guest host with musical guest Sam Smith, in this new episode, airing live in prime time and repeating in late night. 8:29 p.m. and 11:20 NBC

Halt and Catch Fire In this new episode, Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) lends a hand when Donna (Kerry Bishe) needs help packing up, while Joe (Lee Pace) helps Haley (Susanna Skaggs) recover a cherished keepsake, but Donna and Gordon (Scott McNairy) get into a fight. 9 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

The Graham Norton Show Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”) are joined by Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon in this new episode. Bananarama performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Austin City Limits Ed Sheeran performs in this new episode. 11:04 p.m. KOCE and Midnight KPBS

SPECIALS

Spielberg In this new feature-length documentary, filmmaker Susan Lacy examines the filmography of Oscar-winning director and producer Steven Spielberg to explore how his life experiences have fed into his work and changed it over time. Drew Barrymore, Tom Hanks, Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford, as well as fellow filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas and Martin Scorsese offer their perspectives on the artist and his work. 8 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

All of My Heart: Inn Love A follow-up to 2015’s “All of My Heart” (which airs immediately before, at 7 p.m.), this 2017 sequel finds Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott returning as a couple who are now engaged and getting ready to open their bed-and-breakfast. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Bleed for This Miles Teller stars as a champion boxer in this 2016 biographical sports drama written and directed by Ben Younger. Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciaran Hinds and Ted Levine also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

House of the Witch In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won't be satisfied until they are all dead. Emily Bader and Darren Mann star in this 2017 made-for-TV horror movie. 9 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The mass shooting in Las Vegas: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The mass shooting in Las Vegas; Puerto Rico: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Mary Katharine Ham; Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Ivana Trump; Pink; the life and career of Tom Petty; Andrew Garfield. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Security issues following the mass shooting in Las Vegas: Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts. Erich Pratt, Gun Owners of America. Former NASA Astronaut author Leland Melvin (“Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances”). Panel: Gillian Turner; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC