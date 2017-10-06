NATION
Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen
ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION

Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

Ed Stockly
Contact Reporter

SERIES

This Old House The home renovation franchise returns for a new season with an appearance by Mike Rowe, who discusses the need for skilled tradespeople, 10:30 a.m. KLCS and 3 p.m. KVCR; sister series “Ask This Old House” begins a new season at noon on KLCS and 3:30 p.m. KVCR. The new series “This Old House: Trade School” features Norm Abram, Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Roger Cook and Kevin O’Connor taking on a variety of projects from start to finish. 12:30 p.m. KTLA

Saturday Night Live Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) is the guest host with musical guest Sam Smith, in this new episode, airing live in prime time and repeating in late night. 8:29 p.m. and 11:20 NBC

Halt and Catch Fire In this new episode, Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) lends a hand when Donna (Kerry Bishe) needs help packing up, while Joe (Lee Pace) helps Haley (Susanna Skaggs) recover a cherished keepsake, but Donna and Gordon (Scott McNairy) get into a fight. 9 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

The Graham Norton Show Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”) are joined by Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon in this new episode. Bananarama performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Austin City Limits Ed Sheeran performs in this new episode. 11:04 p.m. KOCE and Midnight KPBS

SPECIALS

Spielberg In this new feature-length documentary, filmmaker Susan Lacy examines the filmography of Oscar-winning director and producer Steven Spielberg to explore how his life experiences have fed into his work and changed it over time. Drew Barrymore, Tom Hanks, Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford, as well as fellow filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas and Martin Scorsese offer their perspectives on the artist and his work. 8 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

All of My Heart: Inn Love A follow-up to 2015’s “All of My Heart” (which airs immediately before, at 7 p.m.), this 2017 sequel finds Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott returning as a couple who are now engaged and getting ready to open their bed-and-breakfast. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Bleed for This Miles Teller stars as a champion boxer in this 2016 biographical sports drama written and directed by Ben Younger. Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciaran Hinds and Ted Levine also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

House of the Witch In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won't be satisfied until they are all dead. Emily Bader and Darren Mann star in this 2017 made-for-TV horror movie. 9 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The mass shooting in Las Vegas: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The mass shooting in Las Vegas; Puerto Rico: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) Mary Katharine Ham; Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Ivana Trump; Pink; the life and career of Tom Petty; Andrew Garfield. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Security issues following the mass shooting in Las Vegas: Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts. Erich Pratt, Gun Owners of America. Former NASA Astronaut author Leland Melvin (“Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances”). Panel: Gillian Turner; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The mass shooting in Las Vegas; gun control: David Frum, the Atlantic; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; Leah Libresco, Five Thirty Eight. Understanding the second Amendment: Akhil Amar. Australian gun laws: Tim Fischer. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Wayne Lapierre, NRA; Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole; Fran Townsend. Author Adam Winkler (“Gunfight”). Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; David Leonhardt, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Kristen Welker; Carol Lee; Eugene Robinson, the Washington Post; Hugh Hewitt. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos The mass shooting in Las Vegas; gun control: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.); Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Geoff Bennett, NPR; Jeanne Cummings, the Wall Street Journal; Susan Glasser, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Coverage of Sec. of State Rex Tillerson's comments about President Trump; new leaks; Trump’s ‘fake news’ strategy: Joanne Lipman, USA Today; April Ryan; Brian Karem, Sentinel Newspapers. The Washington Post covering President Trump: Marty Baron, the Washington Post. Russian-linked ads on Facebook: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Conservative media echo chamber: Author Charlie Sykes (“How the Right Lost Its Mind”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico: Shannon Pettypiece, Bloomberg; Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Marie Harf; James Rosen; Shelby Holliday, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC

60 Minutes Political strategist Brad Parscale; Danny Meyer. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Cubs visit the Nationals for game 2 of their playoff series, 2:30 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers host the Diamondbacks for the second game of their series. 6 p.m. TBS

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Oct. 8 - 14, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
91°