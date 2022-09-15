Advertisement
Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces four new cast members after mass exodus

New "Saturday Night Live" cast members are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.
New “Saturday Night Live” cast members, from left, are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.
(Mary Ellen Matthews / NBC)
By Tracy Brown
Alexandra Del Rosario
Days after “Saturday Night Live” extended its Emmy-winning streak with its latest variety sketch series prize on Monday, the long-running sketch comedy show has revealed new cast members who will join the venerable comedy institution for its 48th season.

These new cast members are Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Alex Moffat would not be returning to “SNL.” The report followed the news broken prior to “SNL’s” 47th season finale that longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney were departing the show.

Hernández hails from Miami. In July, he was selected as the Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy.

Kearney, who uses they/them pronouns, has acted in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and Disney+'s “The Mighty Ducks.” They were selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.

From Phoenix, Ariz., Longfellow comes to “Saturday Night Live” after having been featured in Netflix is a Joke‘s “Introducing...” and NBC’s “Bring the Funny.” He was one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” for its 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

Walker, who hails from Austin, Texas, has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” In 2017, he was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase.

“Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels teased the announcement of new cast members backstage at the Emmys pressroom Monday night. He addressed the mass exodus, implying that the pandemic played a role.

“I think the pandemic interfered with the natural order of things,” he said. “I think people might have left earlier but there was nowhere to go.”

Michaels also acknowledged that the upcoming season will be “a transition year.”

“Exchange years are always difficult, but also very exciting,” he said.

“Saturday Night Live” returns Oct. 1 on NBC.

Times staff writer Ashley Lee contributed to this report.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

