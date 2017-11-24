Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Kong: Skull Island' on HBO

SERIES

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Dirk (Samuel Barnett ) and Todd (Elijah Wood) grapple with hostile natives and a menacing force of evil knights in this new episode of the fantastical series. 9 p.m. BBC America

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s This reality series about a family-run soul-food restaurant in St. Louis is back for another season. 9 p.m. OWN

Killer Women With Piers Morgan The true-crime series about femmes fatale offers its season finale. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

SPECIALS

Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant and Britney Spears lend their voices to this animated 1999 holiday tale. Followed by the 2002 sequel “Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

The National Dog Show In case you missed it, this annual Thanksgiving Day canine competition presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia gets an encore showing. John O’Hurley and David Frei are the hosts 8 p.m. NBC

Lip Sync Battle: Soul Train Special Tank, Keyshia Cole, Macy Gray and Loni Love face off in a four-way showdown in this new special edition of the celebrity competition series. 8 p.m. BET

The Story of Santa Claus Former “Mary Tyler Moore Show” costars Ed Asner and Betty White supply the voices in this encore animated special. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

The Lady Eve A daylong salute to Henry Fonda continues and includes the actor opposite Barbara Stanwyck in director Preston Sturges’ sexy 1941 romp. 5 p.m. TCM

The Christmas Train Dermot Mulroney stars in this new TV movie about a disillusioned journalist and the quirky passengers he meets while riding a train from Washington, D.C., to L.A. for the holidays. With Danny Glover, Joan Cusack and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Kong: Skull Island A giant ape rules over a remote island in the Pacific in director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ 2017 franchise reboot. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly. 8 p.m. HBO

Wrapped Up in Christmas Tatyana Ali stars as a mall manager who’s unlucky in love in this new holiday tale. Brendan Fehr, Kim Fields, Jasmine Guy and Dan Lauria also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Comedian Robert De Niro plays an aging TV comic who tries to reinvent himself in this 2016 comedy-drama. Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Charles Grodin and Cloris Leachman also star. 8 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Immigration, the budget, tax reform, news of day: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.); Trump impeachment ads: activist Tom Steyer. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; journalist Ronan Farrow discusses his reporting on the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein; fashion designer Stella McCartney; former Oasis lead singer Noel Gallagher; the history of the apple. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former Hewlett Packard chief executive Carly Fiorina; Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Book panel discussion on presidents and leadership in times of crisis: Authors Ron Chernow (“Grant”), Robert Dallek (“Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life”), Nancy Koehn (“Forged In Crisis”), Mark Updegrove (“The Last Republicans”) and Walter Isaacson (“Steve Jobs”). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Prof. Anita Hill. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Chef José Andrés feeds hurricane victims in Puerto Rico; doctors who are treating the victims of Syria’s ongoing civil war; a sparsely populated island in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides that has only one pub, one taxi and a single one-lane road. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Basketball The Clippers visit the Sacramento Kings. 7 p.m. FSN2

Hockey The L.A. Kings host the Anaheim Ducks. 7:30 p.m. FSN