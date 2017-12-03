Monday's TV highlights: 'Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics' on AMC

SERIES

Supergirl A mysterious symbol is suddenly appearing throughout National City, and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) discovers it has a potentially dangerous connection to Reign (Odette Annable). Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath and Chyler Leigh also star, with guest star Adrian Pasdar. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Great Christmas Light Fight The annual holiday series returns for a new season with displays that include a wireless light show, an interactive gingerbread house, a large property with 78 wrapped trees and a home adorned with figurines and giant lollipops. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer Lucifer (Tom Ellis) regrets having done favors for others when they begin dying in this new episode. Lauren German and Tom Welling also star, with guest star Kevin Carroll. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) suspects that Kate’s (Grace Kaufman) new boyfriend (guest star Griffin Gluck) is a pothead, but Andi (Liza Snyder) isn’t concerned in this new episode of the family comedy. Stacy Keach also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) applies to his dream school and meets the dean of admissions (Jim Rash, “Community”). Judd Hirsch, Katey Sagal, David Koechner and Maz Jobrani also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Gifted The mutants try to come to the aid of others of their kind who have been captured by Sentinel Services in this new episode. Percy Hynes White, Natalie Alyn Lind, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont and Blair Redford also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Ride With Norman Reedus The season finale features Norman riding through around his home city of New York, visiting friends, eating pizza with Mario Batali and exploring the city’s art, food and culture. 9 p.m. AMC

Holiday Baking Championship The five remaining bakers ignite the holiday spirit with a fiery, pre-heat dessert, then take a traditional holiday cheese board and turn it into an unusual cheesecake. 9 p.m. Food Network

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb brings his show to Los Angeles, where he tries to consume an over-the-top burger that has been crossed with a pizza. Then he heads to Genkiyaki, where he becomes the first person to attempt the Zombie Burrito challenge, scarfing down a 2.5-pound spicy behemoth covered in death sauce, which incorporates white-hot ghost peppers. Webb heads to Boston for a second new episode. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel

The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) resists Dr. Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) advice to see a therapist about his personal life. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Beau Garrett and Hill Harper also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics This new episode tells the story of a group of artists who left Marvel Comics to create a company called Milestone Comics, which was the first African American comic-book firm. 10 p.m. AMC

Christmas Cookie Challenge This new episode features decorated cookie toys and edible cookie boxes to fill with Christmas cookies. 10 p.m. Food Network

The Wall A mother-daughter duo answers holiday-themed trivia questions in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

National Christmas Tree Lighting For the second year, Hallmark Channel partners with the National Park Foundation to present exclusive coverage of the Nov. 30 lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at President’s Park in Washington, D.C. Performers include the Beach Boys, Wynonna, the Texas Tenors, Craig Campbell and Us the Duo, the youth group Boys II Bow Ties, the U.S. Navy Band and Mannheim Steamroller, led by Chip Davis. 7 p.m. Hallmark

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee Jason Robards played him to Oscar-winning effect in the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men” (which follows at 9:30 p.m.), but the former Washington Post executive editor, who died in 2014, was already a larger-than-life figure before the Watergate scandal. Told primarily in Bradlee’s own words, John Maggio’s respectful 2017 profile examines both the highs and the lows of Bradlee’s eventful personal life and career. Interviews include Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. 8 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

All the President’s Men The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein ( Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman) tie the Watergate break-in to the White House in the 1976 fact-based political thriller. Jason Robards, Jack Warden, Hal Holbrook and Martin Balsam also star. 9:30 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jackie Slater; Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Joely Fisher Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Rene Russo; Saoirse Ronan; Fantasia performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Scott Foley; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Organic and omega-3 eggs; Suzanne Somers talks about “Three’s Company” and today’s Hollywood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Smokey Robinson; author Chad Michael Murray. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Whoopi Goldberg’s holiday sweaters; chef Josh Capon. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton (“The Middle”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish; Blake Shelton performs; the Nigerian women’s Olympic bobsled team. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Gene Simmons (“On Power” and “The Vault Experience”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dan Rather; Ana Gasteyer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS