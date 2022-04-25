What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘Primal Survivor,’ MLB baseball and more
SERIES
Superman & Lois Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) speeds through the portal in pursuit of Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he finds himself on a parallel Earth that is, in a word, bizarre. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Resident Conrad and Cade (Matt Czuchry, guest star Kaley Ronayne) gain new insight into prescription fraud while treating a Medicare patient, while Kit and Bell (Jane Leeves, Bruce Greenwood) make a big decision about their own future. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Deadliest Catch Capt. Sig Hansen battles the elements to launch his risky new King Crab operation in Norway. Elsewhere, facing an Arctic storm, Johnathan Hillstrand sets pots deeper than he and his crew ever have before. (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War After Stalingrad, as Hitler’s stress intensifies, he leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany back from the abyss in this docuseries’ season finale. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones help people whose romantic partners are keeping them on the down-low and not introducing them to family and friends in this reality series. (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Survivalist Hazen Audel fights his way through 500 miles of unexplored Amazon territory in South America using only traditional survival methods in this adventure series. (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
New Amsterdam Max and Helen (Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman) have a candid conversation about their options for a future together, while Martin (recurring guest star Mike Doyle) finally discovers his husband, Iggy’s (Tyler Labine), secret. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The three-part exposé “The Power of Big Oil” continues with Part 2. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Big Restaurant Bet The final four chefs are required to prove their recipes can be consistently pleasing as chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian attempts to cook them himself, which means the chefs’ instructions must be clear and dependable enough to ensure success time after time. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
We Remember: Songs of Survivors Airing the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day, this one-hour musical special follows four singer-songwriters in the Hudson Valley region of New York who are tasked with creating original songs about the experiences of local Holocaust survivors. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
UEFA Champions League Soccer Manchester City meets Real Madrid, noon CBS
Hockey The Edmonton Oilers play the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Blues battle the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
Baseball The New York Mets challenge the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. TBS; the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Angels host the Cleveland Guardians, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Former cold-case investigator Paul Holes; Vanessa Bayer; Terry Crews; Elisabeth Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Silverman; Vicky Nguyen; Kevin Curry (“Fit Men Cook”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelly Rowland; David Spade. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Miles Teller; Jamie-Lynn Sigler; YouTubers Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Viola Davis; guest co-host Amber Ruffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing New York”); reversible DIY hacks; pasta with eggplant. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Actor Josh Peck; “The Amazing Race” contestant Ryan Ferguson; Khanyi Mbau and Naked DJ. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness (“Love That Story”) learns how to make a tsunami cake; Cynthia Germanotta. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Nicolas Cage; Ms. Pat; baker Duff Goldman; Lawrence Zarian; Crayon collection. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); author Gary Janetti. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elisabeth Moss; Rhett & Link; singer-songwriter Lauv performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Thomas Rhett performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rebel Wilson; comic Randy Rainbow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Brooklyn Decker; Joy Downer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Zazie Beetz; Phil Wang; Fred Eltringham. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
DAYTIME MOVIES
Hard to Kill (1990) 9 a.m. AMC
Ad Astra (2019) 9 a.m. FX
Drillbit Taylor (2008) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax
State of Play (2009) 9:16 a.m. Starz
Dune (2021) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Don’t Let Go (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Pallbearer (1996) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Silence (2016) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Too Much, Too Soon (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Empire State (2013) 10 a.m. Syfy
Werewolves Within (2021) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Father (2020) 10:23 a.m. Encore
The Internship (2013) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Under Siege (1992) 11 a.m. AMC
Die Hard (1988) 11 a.m. TNT
Fast and Fierce: Death Race (2020) 11:10 a.m. TMC
The Punisher (2004) 11:30 a.m. FX
John and the Hole (2021) noon Showtime
Born Yesterday (1950) noon TCM
Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:03 p.m. Encore
Law Abiding Citizen (2009) 12:05 p.m. Syfy
The Young Victoria (2009) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) 12:29 p.m. Starz
Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hummingbird Project (2018) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) 12:46 p.m. Cinemax
Man of Steel (2013) 1 p.m. HBO
The Fugitive (1993) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 1:30 p.m. TNT
Good Time (2017) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
It Should Happen to You (1954) 1:45 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 2 p.m. BET
Bride Wars (2009) 2 p.m. E!
Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Regarding Henry (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Grown Ups 2 (2013) 2:18 p.m. Encore
The Children Act (2017) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Tombstone (1993) 2:33 p.m. Syfy
Waist Deep (2006) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax
Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Marrying Kind (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Vanishing (2018) 3:20 p.m. Starz
The Forever Purge (2021) 3:25 p.m. HBO
The Lighthouse (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
The Wedding Planner (2001) 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. E!
Ordinary People (1980) 4 p.m. Epix
Fever Pitch (2005) 4:02 p.m. Encore
Surge (2020) 4:20 p.m. TMC
Riddick (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Con Air (1997) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Django Unchained (2012) 4:30 p.m. BET
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Lady Vanishes (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
John Tucker Must Die (2006) 5:11 p.m. Starz
Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Mr. Mom (1983) 5:50 p.m. Encore
First Reformed (2017) 6 p.m. TMC
The Age of Adaline (2015) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Black Nativity (2013) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) 6:44 p.m. Starz
That Hamilton Woman (1941) 6:45 p.m. TCM
