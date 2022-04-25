What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘Primal Survivor,’ MLB baseball and more

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Superman & Lois Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) speeds through the portal in pursuit of Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he finds himself on a parallel Earth that is, in a word, bizarre. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Resident Conrad and Cade (Matt Czuchry, guest star Kaley Ronayne) gain new insight into prescription fraud while treating a Medicare patient, while Kit and Bell (Jane Leeves, Bruce Greenwood) make a big decision about their own future. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Deadliest Catch Capt. Sig Hansen battles the elements to launch his risky new King Crab operation in Norway. Elsewhere, facing an Arctic storm, Johnathan Hillstrand sets pots deeper than he and his crew ever have before. (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War After Stalingrad, as Hitler’s stress intensifies, he leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany back from the abyss in this docuseries’ season finale. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones help people whose romantic partners are keeping them on the down-low and not introducing them to family and friends in this reality series. (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Survivalist Hazen Audel fights his way through 500 miles of unexplored Amazon territory in South America using only traditional survival methods in this adventure series. (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic

New Amsterdam Max and Helen (Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman) have a candid conversation about their options for a future together, while Martin (recurring guest star Mike Doyle) finally discovers his husband, Iggy’s (Tyler Labine), secret. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The three-part exposé “The Power of Big Oil” continues with Part 2. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Big Restaurant Bet The final four chefs are required to prove their recipes can be consistently pleasing as chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian attempts to cook them himself, which means the chefs’ instructions must be clear and dependable enough to ensure success time after time. (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

We Remember: Songs of Survivors Airing the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day, this one-hour musical special follows four singer-songwriters in the Hudson Valley region of New York who are tasked with creating original songs about the experiences of local Holocaust survivors. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

UEFA Champions League Soccer Manchester City meets Real Madrid, noon CBS

Hockey The Edmonton Oilers play the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the St. Louis Blues battle the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Anaheim Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

Baseball The New York Mets challenge the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. TBS; the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Angels host the Cleveland Guardians, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Former cold-case investigator Paul Holes; Vanessa Bayer; Terry Crews; Elisabeth Moss. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sarah Silverman; Vicky Nguyen; Kevin Curry (“Fit Men Cook”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kelly Rowland; David Spade. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Miles Teller; Jamie-Lynn Sigler; YouTubers Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Viola Davis; guest co-host Amber Ruffin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing New York”); reversible DIY hacks; pasta with eggplant. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Actor Josh Peck; “The Amazing Race” contestant Ryan Ferguson; Khanyi Mbau and Naked DJ. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness (“Love That Story”) learns how to make a tsunami cake; Cynthia Germanotta. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nicolas Cage; Ms. Pat; baker Duff Goldman; Lawrence Zarian; Crayon collection. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Bethenny Frankel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); author Gary Janetti. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elisabeth Moss; Rhett & Link; singer-songwriter Lauv performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Thomas Rhett performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rebel Wilson; comic Randy Rainbow. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Brooklyn Decker; Joy Downer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Zazie Beetz; Phil Wang; Fred Eltringham. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

DAYTIME MOVIES

Hard to Kill (1990) 9 a.m. AMC

Ad Astra (2019) 9 a.m. FX

Drillbit Taylor (2008) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax

State of Play (2009) 9:16 a.m. Starz

Dune (2021) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Don’t Let Go (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Pallbearer (1996) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Silence (2016) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Too Much, Too Soon (1958) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Empire State (2013) 10 a.m. Syfy

Werewolves Within (2021) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Father (2020) 10:23 a.m. Encore

The Internship (2013) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Under Siege (1992) 11 a.m. AMC

Die Hard (1988) 11 a.m. TNT

Fast and Fierce: Death Race (2020) 11:10 a.m. TMC

The Punisher (2004) 11:30 a.m. FX

John and the Hole (2021) noon Showtime

Born Yesterday (1950) noon TCM

Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:03 p.m. Encore

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) 12:05 p.m. Syfy

The Young Victoria (2009) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) 12:29 p.m. Starz

Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hummingbird Project (2018) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) 12:46 p.m. Cinemax

Man of Steel (2013) 1 p.m. HBO

The Fugitive (1993) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 1:30 p.m. TNT

Good Time (2017) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

It Should Happen to You (1954) 1:45 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 2 p.m. BET

Bride Wars (2009) 2 p.m. E!

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018) 2 p.m. FX

Regarding Henry (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Grown Ups 2 (2013) 2:18 p.m. Encore

The Children Act (2017) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Tombstone (1993) 2:33 p.m. Syfy

Waist Deep (2006) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax

Cast Away (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Marrying Kind (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Vanishing (2018) 3:20 p.m. Starz

The Forever Purge (2021) 3:25 p.m. HBO

The Lighthouse (2019) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

The Wedding Planner (2001) 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. E!

Ordinary People (1980) 4 p.m. Epix

Fever Pitch (2005) 4:02 p.m. Encore

Surge (2020) 4:20 p.m. TMC

Riddick (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Con Air (1997) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Django Unchained (2012) 4:30 p.m. BET

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Lady Vanishes (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

John Tucker Must Die (2006) 5:11 p.m. Starz

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Mr. Mom (1983) 5:50 p.m. Encore

First Reformed (2017) 6 p.m. TMC

The Age of Adaline (2015) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Black Nativity (2013) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) 6:44 p.m. Starz

That Hamilton Woman (1941) 6:45 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of April 24 - 30 in PDF format


