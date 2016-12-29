Friday's TV highlights: Disney's 'Descendants' and more

SERIES
Humans This critically acclaimed adaptation of a Swedish sci-fi drama encores its first season in a daylong marathon. William Hurt stars. 9 a.m. AMC
Live PD This docu-series that goes on ride-alongs with police officers all over the country recaps its top 10 moments. 9 p.m. A&E
Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End The apocalyptic series wraps its run with a double episode. Up first, “Alien Invasion,” followed by “Deep Sea Disaster.” 9 p.m. History Channel
Paranormal Lockdown Nick and Katrina visit a historic, purportedly haunted manor in Middleboro, Mass., in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores chilling tales about the North Pole and other cold climes in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
20/20 The newsmagazine looks back at the lives and careers of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. 10 p.m. ABC
Married to Medicine Houston This reality spinoff concludes its season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Truth Is Stranger Than Florida This true-crime series offers its freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival — Night One Billy Idol, Pitbull, Sam Hunt, Backstreet Boys and U2 are among the performers in this encore special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Descendants Dove Cameron, Mitchell Hope, Kathy Najimy and Kristin Chenoweth star in an encore of this made-for-cable 2015 musical about the children of fairy-tale heroes and villains. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
The Perfect Stalker Danielle Savre and Jefferson Brown star in this new thriller about a mentally unstable woman who becomes obsessed with her new neighbor. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Must-have apps for 2017; Straight No Chaser performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; Chris and Heidi Powell (“Extreme Weight Loss”); trends for 2017. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Martin Short; Ana Gasteyer; co-host Kevin Hart. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sela Ward. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey George Lopez; Taraji P. Henson; Fortune Feimster. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Terrence Howard; Chip and Joanna Gaines (“Fixer Upper”); comic Nicole Byer. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles; Channing Tatum performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Pitbull. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose – The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week New U.S. sanctions against Russia; U.S.-Israel relations; President-elect Donald Trump’s transition process. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Graham Nash. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Nealon; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Wahlberg; Lee Daniels; Miranda Lambert performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Seacrest; Zoey Deutch; James Vincent McMorrow performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Sarah Hyland; Saint Motel performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariah Carey; Colin Quinn; Megadeth performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Chef Alton Brown; Saves the Day performs; Roosevelt. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football A full day of bowl games is capped off by Florida State versus Michigan in the Orange Bowl. 5:10 p.m. ESPN
