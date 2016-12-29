Friday's TV highlights: Disney's 'Descendants' and more

SERIES

Humans This critically acclaimed adaptation of a Swedish sci-fi drama encores its first season in a daylong marathon. William Hurt stars. 9 a.m. AMC

Live PD This docu-series that goes on ride-alongs with police officers all over the country recaps its top 10 moments. 9 p.m. A&E

Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End The apocalyptic series wraps its run with a double episode. Up first, “Alien Invasion,” followed by “Deep Sea Disaster.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Paranormal Lockdown Nick and Katrina visit a historic, purportedly haunted manor in Middleboro, Mass., in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman explores chilling tales about the North Pole and other cold climes in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

20/20 The newsmagazine looks back at the lives and careers of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. 10 p.m. ABC

Married to Medicine Houston This reality spinoff concludes its season. 10 p.m. Bravo

Truth Is Stranger Than Florida This true-crime series offers its freshman-season finale. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival — Night One Billy Idol, Pitbull, Sam Hunt, Backstreet Boys and U2 are among the performers in this encore special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Descendants Dove Cameron, Mitchell Hope, Kathy Najimy and Kristin Chenoweth star in an encore of this made-for-cable 2015 musical about the children of fairy-tale heroes and villains. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

The Perfect Stalker Danielle Savre and Jefferson Brown star in this new thriller about a mentally unstable woman who becomes obsessed with her new neighbor. 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Must-have apps for 2017; Straight No Chaser performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; Chris and Heidi Powell (“Extreme Weight Loss”); trends for 2017. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Martin Short; Ana Gasteyer; co-host Kevin Hart. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sela Ward. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey George Lopez; Taraji P. Henson; Fortune Feimster. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Terrence Howard; Chip and Joanna Gaines (“Fixer Upper”); comic Nicole Byer. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Olympic gymnast Simone Biles; Channing Tatum performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Pitbull. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose – The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week New U.S. sanctions against Russia; U.S.-Israel relations; President-elect Donald Trump’s transition process. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Graham Nash. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Nealon; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Wahlberg; Lee Daniels; Miranda Lambert performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ryan Seacrest; Zoey Deutch; James Vincent McMorrow performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Sarah Hyland; Saint Motel performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariah Carey; Colin Quinn; Megadeth performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Chef Alton Brown; Saves the Day performs; Roosevelt. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College football A full day of bowl games is capped off by Florida State versus Michigan in the Orange Bowl. 5:10 p.m. ESPN

