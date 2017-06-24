ABC puts talking canine comedy 'Downward Dog' to sleep

Fans of oddball shows about talking dogs may want to sit down before reading this: ABC has canceled the first-year sitcom "Downward Dog."
Series creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen announced the news via a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, saying that ABC "loved it creatively and really wanted to make more but couldn’t find a financial path to do so.”
They also expressed surprise at the decision and said they were "committed to finding a new home" for the sitcom, which centers on the relationship between a dog named Martin (voiced by Hodges) and his owner, Nan (Allison Tolman).
"Obviously this is a hard moment, but we're not done," said Hodges and Killen, who also noted that ABC will broadcast the final two episodes of the series on Tuesday.
Based on a web series by Hodges and Killen, the low-key "Downward Dog" received generally positive reviews from critics. (The Times' Robert Lloyd called it "a little eccentric, a little profound.") It had also built a small yet loyal audience, many of them dog lovers, since its debut in May, despite a move from Wednesday to Tuesdays nights.
Series lead Tolman paid tribute to the show's fans on social media. "We wouldn't be us without you. Thanks for getting us. Bark bark."
