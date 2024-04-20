After ‘The Sign,’ ‘Bluey’ has a surprise episode on the way

After last week’s emotional “Bluey” special “The Sign,” fans of the animated preschool series are getting a special treat — a surprise, if you will.

On Saturday, Disney+ announced that a new episode of “Bluey” titled “Surprise” will premiere Sunday, beginning at midnight Pacific time. It comes just a week after the premiere of the 28-minute special “The Sign,” which sees Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy, and her family celebrating a wedding while grappling with an upcoming move to a new city — only to make the decision to stay.

Little is known about the new episode, with the exception of an image that was released by Disney+ that shows Bingo, Bandit and Bluey in a playroom. However, it’s sure to spark discussion about what’s next for the beloved family of dogs after “The Sign” spurred thought pieces and emotional reactions from viewers. The show is known to tackle big subjects — including infertility, aging and relationships — that keep parents invested and engaged while delighting children.

The new episode will also air Sunday at 7 a.m. Pacific on Disney Junior and at 7:30 a.m. Pacific on Disney Channel.

“Bluey” is one of the most streamed series on television and is written and created by Joe Brumm. It’s produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and BBC Studios Kids & Family, airing and streaming to U.S. audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.

