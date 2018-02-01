Amazon's 'Absentia' puts Stana Katic back in action

There's a lot of drama there about how a family and couple navigates a return to a former life, but "Absentia" isn't the sort of show that will spend much time on it, not when there's a serial killer still on the loose. With Emily's return, her presumptive murderer is freed, and apart from the dog, her family and colleagues seem weirdly reserved about her return, which isn't helped by her inability to remember anything about her years in captivity beyond effectively unsettling flashes. Her PTSD leaves her erratic and prone to violence as she helps her husband find her captor, and soon — because law enforcement abhors a memory vacuum — evidence mounts that Emily herself may be behind some recent killings.