Netflix's 'Altered Carbon' may be long and complicated, but it's good to have Joel Kinnaman back

The series is convoluted, digressive and long. (Even "True Detective" only took eight episodes to solve a mystery, and Miss Marple could do it in 60 minutes, or 90 at a stretch.) You may forget by the end what the beginning was about, as the main case is clouded by others. (From what I can gather, there are elaborations upon and departures from Morgan's text, and so these reverses may feel surprising to readers as well.) You'll be watching a scene that feels like the climax, only to check and find you've still got another two or three or four episodes to go; you think things are coming to a head, and suddenly a caper movie is beginning. Eventually, you do arrive at the end, which has a certain mathematical balance and, despite (or perhaps because of) some corniness, prompts deeper feelings than you might have expected.