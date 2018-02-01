‘A.P. Bio’ finds Glenn Howerton in a less sunny frame of mind

In the real world, Jack would neither have nor be able to keep this job — though, looking back, I did have some teachers whose continued employment was similarly mysterious. And some will find it tonally odd, or flat-out distasteful that a teacher would insult his students' intelligence — by literally insulting their intelligence — or talk so much to them about his sex life, which is to say, his failure to have sex; he plans to "bang" his old high school girlfriend, he tells just about everyone. But he is so clearly pathetic that this comes off less creepy than it might.