ABC casts first black 'Bachelorette,' and it's Rachel Lindsay from this season's 'The Bachelor'

ABC has cast its first black lead to front “The Bachelorette.”

Rachel Lindsay, a Texas attorney who is currently a contestant on “The Bachelor,” has been tapped for the new season of “The Bachelorette,” a source close to the show told The Times.

ABC declined to comment.

But earlier today, “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss teased on Twitter that something “historic” would come Monday night.

Linsday’s rise to “The Bachelorette” comes after years criticism against ABC for the racially homogeneous casting on the reality franchise, which began in 2002 with “The Bachelor.”

The news — which would indicate that Lindsay was unsuccessful in vying for the attention of this season’s “Bachelor” Nick Viall — is expected to be announced during Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The network and its producers have long faced criticism over the series’ lack of diversity, particularly when it comes to its leads. The only blip in the franchise’s diversity record has been with American-born Venezuelan Juan Pablo Galavis.

There were other moments when it seemed as if the calls for change had been heard. Former ABC Entertainment chief Paul Lee, who had made improving diversity a priority during his years at the network, had suggested the franchise was in for a shift last year. But that change never arrived.

New ABC entertainment President Channing Dungey, the first African American woman to run a broadcast entertainment division, told reporters over the summer at the Television Critics Assn. press tour that the problem was finding more diverse candidates at the onset, given that leads are often picked from the previous cycle of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

“We need to increase the pool of diverse candidates in the beginning,” Dungey said. “That is something we really want to put some effort and energy toward.”

To date, Viall’s season, which premiered last month, features the most diverse roundup of contestants — with 22 white and eight nonwhite female contestants at the start of the cycle. It’s an improvement compared to the previous season of “The Bachelor,” with Ben Higgins, which had five nonwhite contestants. Meanwhile, 2015’s “Bachelor” season featured just one nonwhite contestant.

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy