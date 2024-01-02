‘The Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are calling it quits

Bryan Abasolo says he and “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay are ending their relationship after six years.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are calling it quits.

More than six years after Lindsay, 38, gave Abasolo the first and last red rose of “The Bachelorette” Season 13, Abasolo filed to dissolve the marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Times, the chiropractor, 43, filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

After wrapping Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette,” the pair navigated a long-distance relationship with Lindsay working as an on-air correspondent for “Extra” in Los Angeles and Abasolo at the helm of his chiropractor practice in Miami.

In 2021, Lindsay addressed divorce rumors while chatting with Andy Cohen on “Radio Andy” and said that, although there was speculation that they were splitting because they resided on opposite coasts, they were the real deal.

“The odds are against you,” Lindsay told Cohen regarding a couple staying strong after meeting through the dating reality series.

“I mean, you got to go through all these men ... to figure out who it is that you want to spend your life with. Then you got to deal with the court of public opinion — all these people telling you what you should have done, how you should have navigated your season. Then you gotta deal with family, right? Family doesn’t really believe it. You know, my dad is a federal judge. He was like, ‘You guys are infatuated with each other.’ He was not buying into it. It took time for him to realize we were really in love and this was the real deal.”

In November 2023, Lindsay told “E! News” that she and Abasolo were hoping to start a family of their own but that it had been more difficult than the pair anticipated.

“It’s something that we want,” the former Bachelorette told the outlet at the Alzheimer’s Assn. California chapter’s Peace of Mind luncheon. “It’s been harder than I thought it would be. We’re trying. You think, ‘Oh yeah, when I’m ready, I’ll make it happen.’ But it’s just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we’re definitely starting the process.

“It’s hard for me to even wrap my head around being a mom,” the reality star and author continued. “But I have two nephews who I am obsessed with. So, I think it’s creating our own family unit and starting our own memories, our own traditions, that both Bryan and I had in our family. We have two different cultures, so I’m so excited to bring my culture — Bryan, he’s from Colombia — and to create this unit together. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Representatives for Lindsay did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.