'Big Bang Theory' prequel 'Young Sheldon' is coming to CBS

It may have all started with a big bang, but it’s spread out from there … to the wee Sheldon Cooper.

CBS is moving forward with its prequel to “The Big Bang Theory,” giving it a straight-to-series order for the 2017-18 season. The new show will look at the early years of the egotistical, socially awkward genius and theoretical physicist portrayed by Jim Parsons.

“Young Sheldon” will follow the 9-year-old Cooper, who will be played by “Big Little Lies” actor Iain Armitage, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.

Parsons will narrate the comedy as the adult Sheldon.

In a departure from “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” will be a single-camera comedy. Jon Favreau is directing and executive producing the first episode. “Young Sheldon” hails from “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre and show runner Steven Molaro. Parsons and Todd Spiewak will also serve as executive producers.

A premiere date has not been determined.

