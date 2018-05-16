CBS highlights 'Murphy Brown' revival and 'Magnum P.I.' reboot in fall schedule

The return of a hard-nosed TV anchor, a mustache-light version of "Magnum P.I.," and a dude who receives a "friend" request from God are part of the freshman class coming to CBS in the upcoming 2018-19 season.
CBS executives unveiled the new schedule lineup to reporters Wednesday morning in New York ahead of the network's upfront presentation to advertisers at Carnegie Hall. And viewers can expect a healthy dose of new series—five dramas, four comedies—and few big changes to its prime time lineup.
The 2018-19 schedule stands as the first one incorporating show orders from the network's entertainment chief Kelly Kahl, who previously served as the scheduling maestro solving each season's time slot puzzles for CBS.
The new season will see CBS continuing to mine television's yearbooks for familiar faces and properties to enlist. A revival of "Murphy Brown," from original series creator Diane English and starring Candice Bergen, is coming to Thursday's comedy block, and a modern retelling of "Magnum P.I.," with Jay Hernandez in the role of the private investigator made famous by Tom Selleck, is headed to Mondays.
In fact, Mondays will be mostly new blood. The night will start with newcomer "The Neighborhood," a multi-camera fish-out-of-water comedy starring Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer as neighbors, in the 8 p.m. slot, followed by the Damon Wayans Jr.-led comedy "Happy Together." "Magnum P.I" will take the 9 p.m. hour before returning drama "Bull" closes the night.
Tuesdays will be anchored by "NCIS," which will lead in to the new Dick Wolf drama "FBI," about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the 9 p.m. hour. "NCIS: New Orleans" will take the 10 p.m. hour.
Wednesday and Friday bring no changes. Wednesday will have "SEAL Team" sandwiched between "Survivor" and "Criminal Minds." And Fridays will open with "MacGyver." "Hawaii Five-0" will take the 9 p.m. hour, while "Blue Bloods" ends the night.
"Murphy Brown," which sees the veteran fictional journalist serving as host of a cable morning show, is the only change hitting Thursdays. The returning favorite will be buoyed by "Mom" at 9 p.m. "The Big Bang Theory" and returning spinoff "Young Sheldon" will hold court in the 8 p.m. hour. And returning drama "S.W.A.T." will ride out the night.
Sundays, meanwhile, see the addition of "God Friended Me," a drama from Greg Berlanti," at 8 p.m., followed by "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Madam Secretary."
