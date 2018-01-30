'Citizen Rose' keeps the #MeToo conversation, and Rose McGowan's career, alive

Another five-part series exploring similar terrain, PBS's "#MeToo, Now What?," is also due this week. It, however, is fronted by an activist turned host for the show, Women for Women International founder Zainab Salbi. The PBS docuseries, which isn't yet available for review, doesn't rely on just one personality to bring viewers through the history and current events that brought #MeToo into the spotlight in 2017. Instead, it aims to take a broader look at the topic from multiple points of view.