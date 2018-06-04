With ‘Condor,’ the classic Robert Redford thriller gets a TV reboot

At their shared core is the story of a more or less regular guy who has discovered something — or a fraction of something — that has him running for his life, while antagonistically tied to a woman he must convince of his innocence. (Alfred Hitchcock built a few films on this armature.) Certain other key incidents, and some stray lines of dialogue, make the cut into this largely enjoyable new iteration on Audience Network via DirecTV and AT&T U-verse, but I will leave them vague in case this territory is all new to you. At the same time, knowledge of earlier "Condor" properties is not a reliable guide to exactly where this one, which adds volumes of new material, is headed.