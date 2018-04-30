White House Correspondents' Dinner and the 'Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump': What a difference seven years make

If there has been one constant in Trump's public life, it's his fondness for celebrity (witness how quickly he has embraced Kanye West's praise on social media this week). And while his 2011 roast didn't entirely draw from the comic A-list — in addition to Sorrentino, there's the network ringer Jeffrey Ross, Snoop Dogg, Larry King, Lisa Lampanelli and future executive producer of the Trump-sympathizing "Roseanne" revival, Whitney Cummings — a spotlight is a spotlight, and Trump weathers every insult. At one point, he even briefly puckers his face into a play on the then-common impression of him on "SNL" after it's referenced.