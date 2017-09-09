Ava DuVernay's '13th' and 'Samurai Jack' are big winners on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th” and Adult Swim’s animated favorite “Samurai Jack” were the big winners during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys, each taking home four awards.

Split over two nights this year, and presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Creative Arts Emmys honor the technical and creative behind-the-scenes artists — from makeup and hairstyling to directing and sound editing — as well as several acting, program, short form and online categories that don’t make it to air on the prime-time Emmy awards.

Among the wins during the Saturday ceremony for “13th” were documentary or nonfiction special and original music and lyrics for “Letter To The Free” to songwriters Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins.

All four awards won by “Samurai Jack” were for individual achievement in animation and went to storyboard artist Bryan Andrews, production designer Scott Wills, character designer Craig Kellman and background designer Lou Romano.

Taking three awards apiece were “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — including one for reality show host to RuPaul Charles— “Hairspray Live!” and “Saturday Night Live.” (The stalwart NBC sketch show entered the Emmy race tied for the most nominations with HBO’s “Westworld” at 22 each.)

In all, more than 40 awards were announced Saturday night, with ABC scoring the highest number of network wins with seven total awards including directing for a variety special for “The Oscars” for Glenn Weiss and structured reality program for “Shark Tank.”

Other winners included A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” for informational series or special, CBS’ “Carpool Karaoke: Primetime Special 2017” for variety special, and Meryl Streep for narrator in the Netflix documentary “Five Came Back: The Price of Victory.”

A full list of Saturday’s winners can be found at Emmys.com.

The second half of the Creative Arts Emmys was set to take place Sunday.

Both nights were recorded and will be broadcast on FXX on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

