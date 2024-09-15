Live updates from the 2024 Emmys: What to know about this year’s awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are here and, no, you’re not imagining things: It’s only been eight months since the strike-delayed Emmys ceremony was held in January, where “Succession,” “Beef” and “The Bear” dominated.

At tonight’s ceremony, FX’s “The Bear” is once again expected to fare well — even if no one really thinks it’s a comedy. But this year’s batch of contenders includes a number of new or previously overlooked titles, like the lavish FX historical drama “Shōgun” and Prime Video’s assassin series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” While it’s likely that FX and Netflix will pick up a slew of trophies, there are many pressing questions heading into the evening: Will Jodie Foster win her first Emmy for HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country”? Will the massive buzz around Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” translate to awards? And will “The Crown” pick up any prizes for its final, uneven season?

The Times will have you covered throughout TV’s biggest night with live updates on the Emmys ceremony. Staff writers Meredith Blake and columnist Mary McNamara will break down the highs, the lows and the in-betweens of Sunday’s telecast on ABC, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific.

