Live updates from the 2024 Emmys: What to know about this year’s awards

Dan Levy arrives at the 2024 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Dan Levy, hosting alongside father Eugene, arrives at the 2024 Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Meredith Blake
 and Mary McNamara
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are here and, no, you’re not imagining things: It’s only been eight months since the strike-delayed Emmys ceremony was held in January, where “Succession,” “Beef” and “The Bear” dominated.

At tonight’s ceremony, FX’s “The Bear” is once again expected to fare well — even if no one really thinks it’s a comedy. But this year’s batch of contenders includes a number of new or previously overlooked titles, like the lavish FX historical drama “Shōgun” and Prime Video’s assassin series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” While it’s likely that FX and Netflix will pick up a slew of trophies, there are many pressing questions heading into the evening: Will Jodie Foster win her first Emmy for HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country”? Will the massive buzz around Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” translate to awards? And will “The Crown” pick up any prizes for its final, uneven season?

The Times will have you covered throughout TV’s biggest night with live updates on the Emmys ceremony. Staff writers Meredith Blake and columnist Mary McNamara will break down the highs, the lows and the in-betweens of Sunday’s telecast on ABC, beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Meredith Blake

Meredith Blake is an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times based out of New York City, where she primarily covers television. A native of Bethlehem, Pa., she graduated from Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

Mary McNamara

Mary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband, three children and two dogs.

