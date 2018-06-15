A ‘Deep State’ where even the moles have moles

There's not much to fault in the execution that isn't nit-picking — the show can go a little heavy on parallel cutting between story lines and a reliance on the sort of cliffhangers and misdirection your ancestors might have enjoyed in a Buck Rogers or Gene Autry serial. We have seen enough of such stories that not every twist will prove a surprise, and as if to remedy this, many twists have been given twists of their own. Even the moles have moles. Across the first two hours — two episodes of eight were available for review — this can make the narrative hard to track, along with the fact that one of the two story lines runs three days ahead of the other.