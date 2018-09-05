'Designated Survivor' wins Netflix's vote of confidence for Season 3

President Tom Kirkman is headed to Netflix.
After being canceled by ABC earlier this year, “Designated Survivor” has been picked up for a third season by the streaming giant. Entertainment One’s Neal Baer will serve as the new showrunner for the Kiefer Sutherland-led political drama.
“The continuation of the show via Netflix is a win-win for all involved,” said executive producer Mark Gordon in a statement. “The story of President Kirkman and those around him has not been fully told, and we look forward to working with our new partner in continuing the show for a global audience.”
The 10-episode “Designated Survivor” Season 3 will follow the president as he is thrust into the world of political campaigning, which means tackling smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and more.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for Season 3,” Sutherland said in a statement. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into story lines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”
The third season will be produced as a Netflix original and will go into production later this year for a 2019 debut. For U.S. and Canadian viewers, the first two seasons of “Designated Survivor” will hit the streaming service this fall.
Baer will also serve as executive producer on “Designated Survivor” along with creator David Guggenheim. Sutherland, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah will also executive produce.
“Designated Survivor” is not the only broadcast series saved from cancellation this year. Netflix also picked up the supernatural procedural “Lucifer” after the series was canceled by Fox.