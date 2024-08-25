Is ‘Ted Lasso’ getting a fourth season after all?

Rejoice, AFC Richmond fans! It looks like “Ted Lasso” might be getting a fourth season after all.

Multiple trade outlets have reported that Warner Bros. Television is taking steps to continue the hit Apple TV+ series after the Season 3 finale left the fate of the show uncertain.

According to Deadline, which was first to report the news, Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on three main cast members represented by U.K. performers union Equity: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent).

Representatives for Warner Bros. Television, Apple TV+ and several cast members did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment.

Up next, the studio is reportedly expected to approach actors represented by U.S. performers union SAG-AFTRA, including Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis.

Other key players, including Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), might not return due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reported.

A Season 4 writers room is also in the process of being assembled, per Deadline, with production tentatively scheduled to launch in 2025.

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as a goofy and disarmingly kind American football coach who moves to England to lead a professional soccer team despite knowing next to nothing about the game.

Since premiering in August 2020, the acclaimed sports comedy has won 13 Emmy Awards. The third and once-rumored final season of the show concluded in May of last year.

In June 2023, “Ted Lasso” actor, executive producer and co-creator Hunt revealed to The Times that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook once visited the set of the show and said, “Thank you for all of your hard work, and I sure hope there’s a Season 4.”

“Everything’s on the table now, including nothing,” Hunt said at the time.

“It’s been an all-in job for us for so long that we’re going to go away for a little bit and take a break, and then we’ll reconvene and figure out if something else is going to happen.”