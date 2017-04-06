Working till the end, Rickles was shooting a new show called 'Dinner With Don'

Don Rickles, who died Thursday, had been working for the last few months on a new unscripted show, “Dinner With Don,” which featured him in conversations with celebrities at some of his favorite restaurants.

The comedian had already filmed more than 10 segments with several entertainers, including Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, Marisa Tomei and Martin Scorsese, according to his longtime publicist, Paul Shefrin. The conversations had taken place at Los Angeles restaurants such as Craig’s, Dan Tana’s, Madeo and the Palm, among others.

The series was designed as “a lively exchange between Don and his special dinner guests, as well as old footage from the guest’s personal archives featuring their work and Rickles’ work whenever possible,” according to a press release.

“Dinner With Don” was developed as the inaugural project for AARP Studios, which is planning to produce videos, documentaries, virtual-reality content and long-form television specials across multiple platforms. The studio is headed by Jeffrey Eagle, former digital studios executive producer and director for Discovery Communications.

Eagle said in a statement released in March: "In creating a show with Don Rickles, we give viewers a seat at the table and the chance to hear decades of great show business stories from one of the most celebrated comedians of all time.”

Rickles and his longtime friend Bob Newhart appeared together on the same stage for the first time at an AARP convention in Las Vegas in 2013, said a release on the AARP website.

When asked by reporters why they chose to share a stage for the first time at an AARP event, Rickles joked with his characteristic barbed manner: “There’s this little thing called money. Maybe you’ve heard of it.”

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton