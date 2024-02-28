Richard Lewis, stand-up comic and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star, dies at 76
Comedian Richard Lewis, the stand-up comic who most recently played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died. He was 76.
Lewis died “peacefully at his home in Los Angeles” on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed Wednesday.
Richard Lewis ‘intensely’ disliked Larry David when the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ stars first met — cue the theme song
Comedian Richard Lewis opens up about his frenemy status with ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ co-star Larry David. He says they were ‘arch rivals’ when they were 12.
“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.
The actor, who starred in Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” announced his retirement from stand-up comedy after revealing his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and four surgeries. Lewis had performed for more than 50 years.
“Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said at the time. ”I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting.”
Comedian Richard Lewis is ‘finished with stand-up’ after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Richard Lewis revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis. ‘I’ve had sort of a rocky time,’ the comedian said in a social media video.
Lewis began his career in his 20s performing at New York’s Improv. In the ’90s he landed a variety of TV series including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David.
This story is developing.
More to Read
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.