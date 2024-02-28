Richard Lewis, stand-up comic and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star, dies at 76

Comedian Richard Lewis has died less than a year after publicly revealing that he was retiring from stand-up after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Comedian Richard Lewis, the stand-up comic who most recently played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died. He was 76.

Lewis died “peacefully at his home in Los Angeles” on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed Wednesday.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.

The actor, who starred in Mel Brooks’ “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” announced his retirement from stand-up comedy after revealing his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and four surgeries. Lewis had performed for more than 50 years.

“Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said at the time. ”I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting.”

Lewis began his career in his 20s performing at New York’s Improv. In the ’90s he landed a variety of TV series including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David.

