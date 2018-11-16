Review: The cinematic pleasures of Showtime's new Ben Stiller-directed series 'Escape at Dannemora'

Not every prison getaway story needs to be as long as “Dannemora” — "The Great Escape" got away in just under three hours — but it works here, capturing both the regulated tedium of life behind bars and the sense that breaking out of Clinton was not something that happened quickly, even magically, but was the incremental labor of months, of resources slowly cultivated and barriers chipped away. At times, for contrast, the action proceeds in quick, cross-cutting montages, set to pop music, before shifting back into low gear. (The investigation and manhunt, which lasted three weeks, is compressed into the final, 90-minute episode; that too is the right dramatic choice and comes with the bonus of Bonnie Hunt as New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott, as she repeatedly introduces herself, and Michael Imperioli as Gov. Andrew Cuomo.