Stop feeling bad — NBC's comedy 'I Feel Bad' does the job for you

“It made me laugh in a way because women never get to be in control of that question,” Batra says of the response to the line, which she says was inspired by the sort of conversations she heard among men while she was the lone woman in TV writers rooms — an industry that, not coincidentally, has been as gender imbalanced in the workplace as the video-game field seen on the show. “For [Emet] to walk in and call them on it in a way is funny, but it’s so nuanced that it could feel like a disempowered moment to some people, and I get it.”