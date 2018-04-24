The artist, evolving and then fully formed in Nat Geo's ‘Genius: Picasso,’ starring Antonio Banderas

"Genius" is a big, if short, word, and there are those who would seek to deny Picasso the title, just as there are those who claim that the Beatles were no good. Still, if you're at all interested in the history of art, he is someone you have to reckon with — not to spoil the ending, but he lived to 91 and was still painting the day he died — even if it's only to decide he's not your thing. If "Genius" only gets you interested in learning a little more about the art behind the biopic, it will have done its job. The rest, more or less, is entertainment.