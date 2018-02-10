Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins convene in 'Here and Now'

The series, which is set in Portland, Ore., boasts a prestigious pedigree. Robbins and Hunter are celebrated Hollywood veterans with decades-long careers that include beloved films — "Bull Durham" and "The Shawshank Redemption" for him and "Broadcast News" and "The Big Sick" for her, to name just a few — and multiple Oscar nominations, with one win apiece. (He nabbed his for best supporting actor in 2003's "Mystic River," she scored as lead actress for 1994's "The Piano"). In addition to his HBO successes, Ball won an Oscar with his original screenplay for 2000's "American Beauty."