Review: 'Hold the Sunset' offers a quieter, still biting John Cleese

Similarly, he speaks more softly now, with a new tenderness. But there is still a dry, imperious bite you can trace all the way back to Python. (The way he pops his p's is like an old friend.) There is a nice acid whimsicality in his delivery, as when, surprised skulking by a neighbor's dog, he asks, "Would he like to see my passport? Is he going to insist on an explanation, or would he just like to escort me to wherever it is dogs take people when they're going to interrogate them?," or when he says, by way of an excuse for leaving a scene, "I've got to paint my lawn — otherwise the barnacles start building up, you know."