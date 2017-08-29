Another week, another resignation; Hollywood finally addresses sexual harassment

Last week, the Los Angeles film community was shaken when two key figures at Cinefamily, a popular nonprofit theater on Wilshire Boulevard, resigned after accusations of sexual harassment and assault circulated on social media. A few days later, Cinefamily announced that it was suspending its programming to conduct an investigation.

A disturbing local story, but also another example in a larger one:

A generation after Anita Hill forced the term into the lexicon, Hollywood is finally taking sexual harassment seriously.

Over the past 18 months, a string of powerful men in the industry, including Fox News chief Roger Ailes, the network’s top-rated star Bill O’Reilly and Epic Records chief executive L.A. Reid, have been ousted following allegations of inappropriate conduct with female employees.

Meanwhile, a younger generation of famous women have spoken out about their alleged experiences with abuse. Pop star Taylor Swift forcefully testified in court this month against a radio DJ who allegedly groped her at a meet-and-greet. Last year her peer Kesha waged a less successful legal campaign, claiming years of sexual abuse at the hands of her former producer.

Sexual harassment and abuse has become the story of the year, with new cases and accusations appearing virtually every week. In the same week that Cinefamily announced the resignations of co-founder Hadrian Belove and board vice president Shadie Elnashai, Buzzfeed ran a story about a woman who accused R. Kelly of beginning a sexual relationship with her when she was just 15, and on the Daily Beast comedian Tig Notaro addressed long-simmering rumors of impropriety by her former friend, Louis C.K. A few days later, the tech industry publication the Information reported that Amazon had investigated studio chief Roy Price for allegedly making lewd comments to a female producer.

The issue has also roiled Hollywood’s sister city, Silicon Valley, most obviously with the resignation of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, accused of fostering a toxic workplace culture at the ride-sharing company

It seems a remarkable shift considering the outcome of the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape in October. When the Washington Post posted a 2005 video in which then-“Celebrity Apprentice” host Donald Trump boasted to Billy Bush about how fame allowed him to regularly assault women, many thought it would end Trump’s presidential bid.

It did not, although Bush was quickly fired from his job on “Today,” and nearly a year later he is still looking for work.

And Trump may be one of the forces behind the recent waterfall of revelations and resignations. His election has galvanized many women, says Karin Roland, chief campaigns officer at UltraViolet, a women’s rights organization that organized protests against Bill O’Reilly.

“We live in a time when the president of the United States is a self-confessed sexual abuser,” she says. “To wake up to that reality is jarring. On the one hand, it’s incredibly risky to come forward, and that has not changed. On the other hand, the stakes are so plainly high if we don’t start speaking out about this.”

In the days that followed the release of “Access Hollywood” tape last fall, not only did other accusers come forward with tales of groping and other inappropriate behavior by Trump, but on social media many women, some of them famous, shared their own tales of abuse. For instance, actress Rose McGowan accused an unnamed studio chief of rape.

Rebecca Traister, who writes about feminism and politics for New York magazine, likens the present moment to the aftermath of the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings in the fall of 1991. Though Hill, in one measure, failed — Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court, where he still sits today — her testimony sparked a historic wave of women to run for office in 1992, dubbed “The Year of the Woman.”

“You have this population that is energized to fight back and to take some of the lessons of the past two years and turn them into longer-term progress,” Traister says.

After decades of mandatory human resource workshops, the public also seems less willing to shrug off abuse as “boyish” behavior.

“The reality for a bunch of the cases is they haven’t just come out of the woodwork,” says Traister, noting that many were “open secrets” — or just out in the open, period. “There’s been pretty open discussion of the way that [entertainment executives] have dealt with women in ways that run somewhere from unprofessional to criminal. But there has not, until very recently, been any resonance when it comes to these complaints.”

It could be that Hollywood learned its lesson from its mishandling of the Bill Cosby case. Complaints against the comedian were widespread and reported in major outlets as early as 2005. But the mainstream press was reluctant to pursue them, and the public seemed unwilling to entertain the possibility that Dr. Huxtable might be a sexual predator. When a stand-up set nine years later by Hannibal Buress went viral and encouraged a deluge of accusers to come forward, the story was fueled, in part, by shame over how much of it was already known.

Likewise, Gabe Sherman’s 2014 biography, “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” alleged that, among other indiscretions, Ailes offered a female producer a raise in exchange for sexual favors. But it was Gretchen Carlson’s 2016 lawsuit charging Ailes with firing her for rebuffing his sexual advances that inspired other women, including star anchor Megyn Kelly, to take action and hasten Ailes’ fall from grace. The fact that Carlson was not exactly a card-carrying feminist also made her claims more compelling to some, and speaks to the growing bipartisan consensus around an issue once championed by the left.

Social media has also been “a crucial tool,” says Andi Zeisler, co-founder of Bitch Media, by making powerful figures more accessible, allowing survivors to build a community and helping to disseminate feminist concepts to the general public.