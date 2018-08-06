The speculation can stop: Showtime confirms 'Homeland' will end after its eighth season

Based on an Israeli series and developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon, “Homeland” revolves around former CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) who must contend with matters involving the national security of the United States. It premiered in 2011, just weeks after the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and didn’t waste time establishing itself as the No. 1 drama on the network and racking up awards — even as some critics found it uneven at times.