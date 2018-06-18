'It Will Be Chaos': Personal stories of refugee crisis could not be more timely

So did Wael and his wife find their three missing children? They did because their kids weren’t torn away by Greek authorities and stuffed into a defunct Walmart, warehouse or someplace else that was never designed to house children. The European aid workers stationed near the border used their authority and walkie-talkies to reunite the displaced Syrian children and parents, not rip them apart. And the family continued its tenuous journey, together, toward the hope of a better life.