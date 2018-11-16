John Leguizamo took another unusual 'Road to Broadway' with 'Latin History for Morons'

I've been doing the show for four years across the country, and I think my show has had a powerful influence on Latinx people, on white people, on black people because they tell me. Hundreds have said the show has inspired them, I've given them a sense of pride, given them a sense of they have to take action. And I had a lot of politicians, especially in New York … and educators come to my show and say they were going to change their syllabus. They're going to change the school curriculums with all that information that I had, and so I feel like the influence of my show is just going to continue.