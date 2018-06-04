Jon Stewart defends Samantha Bee in return to stand-up at San Francisco's Clusterfest

After three days of comedians, there probably was only one voice so well-suited to directly defend Samantha Bee from the stage at San Francisco’s Clusterfest: Jon Stewart.
A former correspondent during Stewart’s run at “The Daily Show,” Bee has come under fire since a segment of her “Full Frontal” show last week featured her calling Ivanka Trump a vulgar name, which led to calls from the White House and elsewhere for her show to be canceled. Stewart, closing the festival with a headlining appearance Sunday that marked the start of his return to stand-up, was just a few minutes into a measured, assured set before he acknowledged his former collaborator.
“Are you applauding my stamina?” he asked incredulously after referencing his 16-year run of mocking Fox News on “The Daily Show.” “You are a bunch of feckless …. ,” using the slur that landed Bee in controversy.
The crowd cheered, and after Stewart chuckled at the response, he went on to examine the pendulum swing in America from the Obama presidency to Trump, taking a moment to try and understand the thinking of someone who voted for one and then the other. After describing it as a sort of bad rebound after the end of a relationship, he returned to the subject.
“I’m going to tell you something about Sam Bee,” he went on. “You will not find a kinder, smarter, more lovely individual than Sam Bee, trust me. If she calls someone a ….” And then he sort of shrugged knowingly as the crowd packed in front of a massive stage at the end of Civic Center Plaza.
Earlier in the day, Stewart appeared at a Q&A at the festival and, like his successor at “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, expressed a sort of admiration for the right wing’s successful media strategy of selective victimhood, adding that he didn’t feel anyone in the administration truly cared about the word Bee chose.
Onstage, Stewart remained firmly in her camp. “She’s not perfect, none of us are perfect,” he went on. “But honestly, it takes a lot to get the ire — it’d be like if you heard a story like, ‘And then Gandhi just punched that dude.’ You’d be like, ‘Well...what did the dude do?’”
He went on to support his suspicions of the hypocrisy in the administration’s outrage by gleefully retelling every detail in the story of a bizarre Twitter feud Trump attempted to start with Stewart in 2013, which primarily consisted of some dog-whistle, anti-Semitic remarks about Stewart not using his real name (Leibowitz) and Stewart’s bewilderment since he didn’t — and still doesn’t — use Twitter.
As you might remember from watching “The Daily Show,” this resulted in the show giving Trump a nickname of their own on the social media platform, and as Stewart recounted each tweet, the whole spat ended with Trump calling Stewart a word very similar to the one Bee used.
“I expect my apology in the morning, Donald Trump,” Stewart said.