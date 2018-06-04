Jon Stewart defends Samantha Bee in return to stand-up at San Francisco's Clusterfest

A former correspondent during Stewart’s run at “The Daily Show,” Bee has come under fire since a segment of her “Full Frontal” show last week featured her calling Ivanka Trump a vulgar name, which led to calls from the White House and elsewhere for her show to be canceled. Stewart, closing the festival with a headlining appearance Sunday that marked the start of his return to stand-up, was just a few minutes into a measured, assured set before he acknowledged his former collaborator.