Katie Couric responds to Matt Lauer allegations: That 'was not the Matt we knew'

In her first interview since allegations of sexual misconduct ended Matt Lauer’s run at NBC’s “Today” show in November, former cohost Katie Couric told People magazine that the often lurid details of his actions “was not the Matt we knew.”

“The whole thing has been very painful for me,” Couric told the magazine in an interview that ran Saturday. “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the “Today” show experienced this kind of treatment.

“I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left,” she said.

Couric went on to describe Lauer as a “kind and generous colleague” in her experience, and expressed admiration for how the “very difficult situation” was handled by current “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“It’s still very upsetting,” Couric said.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood. We asked celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes what can be done to help with inequality in Hollywood.

chris.barton@latimes.com

Twitter: @chrisbarton