'Mad Men' scene-stealer Kiernan Shipka is all grown up and ready to take the lead on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Born in Chicago, Shipka and her parents, both in real estate, moved to Los Angeles when she was 6 so she could pursue her acting ambitions. She landed the part of Sally Draper in “Mad Men” not long after — she was all of 7 when it premiered — and had spent half her life on the series by the time it came to an end. (“I remember going up to January [Jones, who played Betty Draper] when I first started,” she recalls, “and being like, ‘Don’t you play my mom?’ I remember when I would have 6 a.m. call times, I couldn’t sleep the night before. I was so excited to wake up early.”)