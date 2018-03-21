'Krypton.' the planet of Superman's birth gets its own Syfy series

The pilot episode finds Superman's family clan, the House of El, in peril. Seg-El's grandfather, Val-El (Ian McElhinney) has warned the society's rulers and magistrates that there are other life forms in the universe, and they mean to harm Krypton. He's not only ignored, he's sentenced to death for suggesting theirs is not the only life form in the universe, and the family is stripped of its elite rank. A young Seg-El witnesses it all.