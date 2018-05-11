'The Walking Dead' star Lauren Cohan also slated for ABC's new 'Whiskey Cavalier'

Don't panic, "The Walking Dead" fans. Maggie will be back.
Devotees of the zombie apocalypse drama may have gasped following ABC's announcement that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee on the AMC series, would be starring in ABC's upcoming "Whiskey Cavalier."
The network made the announcement of the comedy-drama spy series from writer-producer Dave Hemingson ("Don't Trust the B-- in Apartment 23") in advance of its upfront presentation next week.
But fans needn't worry — yet. Though "The Walking Dead" is notorious for killing off beloved characters — Maggie's husband Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) was bludgeoned to death two seasons ago by Negan, the sadistic villain played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan — Cohan will return for Season 9, which is currently in production.
The actress was quoted at CinemaCon in April saying "There was a lot more Maggie story to tell," and the network has also confirmed her return.
But for how much longer — and whether her role will remain in the same capacity — remains to be seen. Some fans have speculated that Rhee, who is nicknamed "The Widow," will become an adversary of Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the leader of a group of survivors.
Follow me over here @chrisbarton.
ALSO: