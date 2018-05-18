Maya Hawke gets into the family business with 'Little Women'

"I think valuing what your body can do, over how your body looks, is the No. 1 advice I would give to young women about how to have healthy body image. It's not, 'Do these pants fit?' it's 'Can I do a split?'" Hawke continues. Connecting the conversation back to "Little Women," she notes that "so much of the way that women have been deprived of their power has been in limiting what their bodies can do, from corsetry and shoes you can't walk in, and long nails that make you not be able to hold things, there's been a tremendous obstacle in women's way. … I think a big feminist act is loving your body, and learning about what it can do biologically, and what it can do physically. So I'm on that journey every day."