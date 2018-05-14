NBCUniversal, Fox unveil fall lineups to launch upfronts week in New York

"I got my start on NBC" at "Saturday Night Live," Samberg said in a humorous address to the audience of advertisers and media buyers. "I've always considered it home. And five years ago, when NBC passed on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and we went elsewhere, it was hard for me. So hard, in fact, that I made sure to call every single NBC exec to tell them to go straight to hell. I even called some junior execs and laid into them too."