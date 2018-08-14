Promoting her White House tell-all on TV, Omarosa (still) isn't here to make friends

As any good reality star knows, you’re only as good as your tape, and the 44-year-old former White House aide came to “Meet the Press” and “Today” armed with secret recordings made during her nearly yearlong tenure in the Trump administration, ready to settle old scores (with White House chief of staff John Kelly), attempt to form new alliances (with “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd) and make new enemies (with Guthrie). To some, she’s a craven opportunist; to others, she’s a patriotic whistleblower. But whatever your view, one thing is clear: She’s a performer through and through.