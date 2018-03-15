'On My Block': New kids on the Netflix block

The best sub-narrative here is about a supposed treasure hidden somewhere in the neighborhood. Legend has it that after the local skating rink, Roller World, was robbed of $50,000 (or was it $250,000?), the thieves stashed their loot before getting busted, and now, it's just waiting to be discovered. Only white people find treasure, says one of the teens, and we're brown. But the possibility is there, which adds a layer of cartoonish intrigue to the show.