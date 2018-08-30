Review: 'One Dollar' uncovers human and murder mysteries in a Rust Belt steel town

As carefully as the casual transfer of this bill is recorded, it is a narrative gimmick, rather than a plot element, at least within the six episodes available for review. Each episode bears the name of a character, into whose possession the dollar comes, and who will be introduced into the story or dominate the hour, marginally. (There is a lot going on; you may want to take notes.) It may have some small meaning — there are numbers written on it, to help us tell it from all the other dollars we see — and in a general way, its travels describe a community: But it is almost entirely beside the point, the title of the show notwithstanding.