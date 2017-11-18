Overrated/Underrated: 'Alias Grace' is essential, and is anyone still shocked by Marilyn Manson?

UNDERRATED

'Alias Grace’: Adapted from a work by novelist Margaret Atwood, this patiently drawn Netflix miniseries also holds a prism up to current times, but unlike “The Handmaid’s Tale,” maybe doesn’t force the viewer into a fetal position of despair for the future. Written by Sarah Polley, whose touch maintains a pace and eye for detail seen in her independent films, “Alias Grace” acts as a sort of historical bookend to Hulu’s Emmy winner, with a haunting, subtle performance from Sarah Gadon as a house servant accused of a double murder in 19th century Canada.

Björn Meyer’s ‘Provenance’: Playing like an atmospheric exploration of the reach of an electric guitar, this solo release from a longtime member of Nik Bärtsch's jazz-rock ensemble Ronin instead testifies to broad capabilities of its sibling the bass. Using a six-string instrument and a bank of electronics, this Swedish-born artist is just as adept conjuring a latticework of notes and echo on the album’s title track, or a rattling sort of funk on “Squizzle” that recalls the more driving ventures by more stripped-down guitarists such as Leo Kottke.

Björn Meyer Provenance Björn Meyer: bass guitar +++++ CD / 180g Vinyl: http://bit.ly/2x2vAmI +++++ iTunes: http://bit.ly/2xndpKL There is a distinguished tradition of solo bass ... Björn Meyer Provenance Björn Meyer: bass guitar +++++ CD / 180g Vinyl: http://bit.ly/2x2vAmI +++++ iTunes: http://bit.ly/2xndpKL There is a distinguished tradition of solo bass ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

OVERRATED

Marilyn Manson: There’s no shortage of territory worth mining when a musician sets a course for shock value, but it doesn’t age well. Unlike spiritual forefather Alice Cooper, who wittily transitioned to golf for his final provocation, Manson has reached the unenviable position of maintaining shtick that has by now grown tired. It’s unclear who else would try making a so-called statement by pointing a fake rifle at a San Bernardino crowd during a show this month or still consider Johnny Depp an edgy choice for a new music video, but hopefully, they’re saving Manson a seat at the 19th hole.

Rotten Tomatoes: The movie review aggregation website, which has seen its share of controversy over the years, including allegations from Hollywood that it’s driving down ticket sales by revealing that a film isn’t good, drew criticism for holding back its numbers for “Justice League” until after the premiere date. The reason was couched in efforts to promote the site’s new review webseries, but given that the studio behind “Justice League” and a movie ticketing service have an ownership stake in the site, something seems a little rotten.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Jeff Voris, middle, General Manager of Rotten Tomatoes with Grae Drake, right, Senior Editor are filmed by Creative Director Jimmy Johenning at the Beverly Hills offices of the review aggregation website used as a measurement of quality for Movies & TV on July 14, 2017. Jeff Voris, middle, General Manager of Rotten Tomatoes with Grae Drake, right, Senior Editor are filmed by Creative Director Jimmy Johenning at the Beverly Hills offices of the review aggregation website used as a measurement of quality for Movies & TV on July 14, 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

chris.barton@latimes.com

Follow me over here @chrisbarton.

ALSO:

Overrated/Underrated 2017

AMC's 'Visionaries' kicks off with a Bang! with a deep dive into comic books

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's new action-comedy 'Future Man' happily draws from the past