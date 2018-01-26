Overrated/Underrated: "Boss Baby's" acclaim, and Acetone earns a well-deserved retrospective

The indie cred of streaming TV: Back when internet upstarts were striving to disrupt the programming dominance of the major networks, you could count on the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Hulu to cast a wide net for an audience with idiosyncratic shows like "Lady Dynamite," "One Mississippi" and "Difficult People." But now that some time and money has passed, everyone wants an awards-gobbling blockbuster series, and all of the above shows have been canceled. While you could argue some were too wonderfully weird for a big stage, it seems the more an industry is disrupted, the more it stays the same.