Overrated/Underrated: A scene-stealer in 'Looming Tower,' and does Pearl Jam still need to make new music?

Netflix's value of "The Crown": An acclaimed period drama built around a monarch's life, "The Crown" tilts on the performance of its Queen Elizabeth II, who for the last two seasons was played by Claire Foy. And yet word came down recently that the vaguely famous former "Doctor Who" Matt Smith was paid more for his contributions as Prince Philip than Foy, who earned an Emmy nomination last year. "Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," one of the show's producers reportedly said in response, and while that's good news for Olivia Coleman (who is taking over the role), Foy deserves some royal reparations.