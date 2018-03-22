Overrated/Underrated: 'Tabula Rasa' is your next Netflix obsession, and in praise of Yo La Tengo

The end of the pop group: Light a candle in whatever window you choose now that because Fifth Harmony, the last U.S. pop group of its kind, has announced it is taking a hiatus after the breakout solo success by one of its own, Camila Cabello (and a farewell tour, of course). While this has led to some remarking on the end of an era of manufactured hit-making groups of five, given the diminished power of record labels and radio in our internet-splintered pop culture, have faith — you can't keep a good formula down. The next wave should be arriving in time for a future Fifth Harmony reunion at Coachella.