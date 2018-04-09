Overrated/Underrated: Give 'Killing Eve' a shot, and avoid the empty 'Expedition Happiness'

Sean Penn, novelist: Life is short, and each day sees a new distraction whether in the lizard-brain gratification of an ever-refreshing Twitter feed or 176 pages of Sean Penn drifting directly off his dimly deluded rocker for a bizarre, alliteration-obsessed new novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff." Penn has grown weary of acting, you see, which is a shame for someone who earned an Oscar for his work in "Milk" in addition to a history of charity work, but also for the rest of us as the impenetrable results of his attempt to fill his days are now available to the world. Surely there are better uses of everyone's time out there.